Berlin Hiland posted a narrow 41-36 win over Sugarcreek Garaway in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Berlin Hiland jumped in front of Sugarcreek Garaway 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates had a 16-13 edge on the Hawks at the beginning of the third quarter.

Berlin Hiland broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-32 lead over Sugarcreek Garaway.

The Hawks held on with a 6-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Berlin Hiland squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Berlin Hiland High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, Berlin Hiland squared off with Wooster Triway in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.