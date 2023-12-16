Minerva notched a win against Salem 56-43 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Minerva a 14-9 lead over Salem.

The Lions’ offense thundered in front for a 26-11 lead over the Quakers at the half.

Minerva breathed fire to a 48-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Quakers closed the lead with a 13-8 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Salem and Minerva faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Minerva High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Minerva faced off against Beloit West Branch and Salem took on Alliance on Dec. 8 at Alliance High School.

