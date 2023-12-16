Newark posted a narrow 55-53 win over Delaware Olentangy Berlin during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Newark moved in front of Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 24-9 half margin at the Bears’ expense.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin showed its spirit while rallying to within 35-22 in the third quarter.

The Bears closed the lead with a 31-20 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Newark and Delaware Olentangy Berlin squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Newark High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Newark faced off against Pickerington Central and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Caledonia River Valley on Dec. 1 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

