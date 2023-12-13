Nelsonville-York finally found a way to top Reedsville Eastern 70-64 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Reedsville Eastern started on steady ground by forging a 17-14 lead over Nelsonville-York at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 34-29 lead at intermission.

Nelsonville-York broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 46-44 lead over Reedsville Eastern.

The Buckeyes held on with a 24-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Nelsonville-York took on New Lexington on Dec. 5 at New Lexington High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.