Old Fort scored early and often in an 81-32 win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

The first quarter gave Old Fort a 28-8 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

The Stockaders opened a lopsided 52-21 gap over the Lakers at the intermission.

Old Fort jumped to a 71-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stockaders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-1 edge.

Last season, Old Fort and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Kansas Lakota and Old Fort took on Elmore Woodmore on Dec. 8 at Old Fort High School.

