Columbus Bishop Hartley grabbed a 54-41 victory at the expense of Worthington Christian on Dec. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Columbus Bishop Hartley moved in front of Worthington Christian 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 24-21.

Columbus Bishop Hartley darted to a 43-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Seaman North Adams and Worthington Christian took on Marengo Highland on Dec. 1 at Marengo Highland High School.

