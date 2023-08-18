Ohio high school sports briefs here are powered by Lede AI, a helpful automation tool which collects, analyzes and delivers sports scores to our newsroom.
THE LATEST OHIO HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCORES
Xenia shuts out Beavercreek
West Milton Milton-Union overwhelms Urbana
Waterford allows no points against Albany Alexander
Warren John F. Kennedy posts win at Warren Champion’s expense
Tiffin Calvert slips past Sycamore Mohawk
Portsmouth dominates Lucasville Valley
Pandora-Gilboa barely beats Columbus Grove
Colonel Crawford earns stressful win over Hannibal River
North Jackson Jackson-Milton shuts out Vienna Mathews
Niles prevails over Warren Howland
The New Philadelphia defense stifles Minerva
Massillon Perry tops Canton Central Catholic
Lima Central Catholic takes down Lima Shawnee
Kettering Fairmont exhales after close call with Kettering Alter
Duncan Falls Philo outlasts The Plains Athens
Delphos St. John’s scores early, pulls away from Delphos Jefferson
Defiance dominates Napoleon in convincing showing
Dayton Thurgood Marshall tops Cincinnati Dohn Community
Conneaut shuts out Orwell Grand Valley
Columbus East delivers statement win over Dayton Meadowdale
Cincinnati Withrow shuts out Cincinnati Walnut Hills
Cincinnati Aiken slips past Cincinnati Shroder
Bridgeport’s early pace exhausts Matamoras Frontier
The Warren John F. Kennedy defense stifles Bristolville Bristol
