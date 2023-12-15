Belmont Union Local topped East Liverpool Beaver Local in an 82-80 overtime thriller for an Ohio boys basketball victory at East Liverpool Beaver Local High on Dec. 14.

The last time Belmont Union Local and East Liverpool Beaver Local played in a 59-37 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against East Liverpool and Belmont Union Local took on Barnesville on Dec. 9 at Barnesville High School.

