Bloom-Carroll handed Baltimore Liberty Union a tough 72-54 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Bloom-Carroll a 17-13 lead over Baltimore Liberty Union.

The Bulldogs registered a 39-25 advantage at half over the Lions.

Bloom-Carroll steamrolled to a 60-43 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Bloom-Carroll took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 8 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

