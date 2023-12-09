Urbana dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-37 win over Bellefontaine in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Urbana moved in front of Bellefontaine 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Hillclimbers’ offense darted in front for a 21-12 lead over the Chieftains at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Hillclimbers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-10 edge.

Last season, Urbana and Bellefontaine squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Urbana faced off against West Liberty-Salem.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.