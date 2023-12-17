Sunbury Big Walnut posted a narrow 54-51 win over New Albany at Sunbury Big Walnut High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

New Albany started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Sunbury Big Walnut at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 27-26 advantage over the Golden Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Sunbury Big Walnut broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over New Albany.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Albany and Sunbury Big Walnut squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Delaware Hayes and New Albany took on Minford on Dec. 9 at Minford High School.

