Lima Shawnee topped McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in a 57-52 overtime thriller at Mcguffey Upper Scioto Valley High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, as it began with a 22-11 edge over Lima Shawnee through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Rams with a 26-18 lead over the Indians heading into the second quarter.

Lima Shawnee broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-33 lead over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Rams locked in a 48-48 stalemate.

Lima Shawnee got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-4 edge.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Kenton and Lima Shawnee took on St. Henry on Dec. 9 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.