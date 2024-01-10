The Community Development section is sponsored by Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial, who is committed to the well-being and prosperity of Mansfield and surrounding communities.
Richland County Land Bank offices may get complete remodel in 2024
County commissioners expected to launch process to re-do entire bottom floor of courthouse and also all bathrooms in the building
MANSFIELD — The Richland County Land Bank, born in 2012, may soon have a remodeled home. The quasi-public land reutilization corporation calls the lowest level of the Richland County Courthouse home in a space not largely different than when it was home to administrative offices for the sheriff’s department. Richland County commissioners on Thursday are…