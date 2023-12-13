St. Clairsville posted a narrow 75-67 win over Bellaire in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave St. Clairsville a 16-15 lead over Bellaire.

The Red Devils fought to a 37-33 halftime margin at the Big Reds’ expense.

St. Clairsville moved to a 56-47 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Big Reds’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time St. Clairsville and Bellaire played in a 91-81 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Bellaire faced off against Wellsburg Brooke and St. Clairsville took on Wellsburg Brooke on Dec. 8 at St. Clairsville High School.

