Carey posted a narrow 66-59 win over Bucyrus Wynford in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Bucyrus Wynford started on steady ground by forging a 17-12 lead over Carey at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils kept a 31-25 intermission margin at the Royals’ expense.

Bucyrus Wynford responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 44-39.

The Blue Devils held on with a 22-20 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Carey faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Bucyrus Wynford took on Van Buren on Dec. 1 at Van Buren High School.

