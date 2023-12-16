Lexington pushed past Mansfield Madison Comprehensive for a 60-49 win on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Lexington darted in front of Mansfield Madison Comprehensive 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Minutemen opened a modest 24-19 gap over the Rams at the half.

Lexington breathed fire to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams closed the lead with a 20-16 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lexington faced off against Wooster.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.