Bascom Hopewell-Loudon grabbed a 55-45 victory at the expense of New Riegel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

New Riegel showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon as the first quarter ended.

The Chieftains kept a 27-18 half margin at the Bluejackets’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as New Riegel inched back to a 40-33 deficit.

The Chieftains got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-12 edge.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and New Riegel squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at New Riegel High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, New Riegel faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Tiffin Calvert on Dec. 8 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

