Gahanna Lincoln finally found a way to top Pickerington Central 62-58 at Gahanna Lincoln High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Gahanna Lincoln faced off on March 12, 2022 at Pickerington High School Central.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Galloway Westland and Pickerington Central took on Newark on Dec. 8 at Pickerington High School Central.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.