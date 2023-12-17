Cincinnati Moeller scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 59-26 on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati Gamble Montessori squared off on Jan. 15, 2023 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Cincinnati Gamble Montessori took on Cincinnati College Prep on Dec. 1 at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy.

