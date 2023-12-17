Canal Winchester Harvest Prep grabbed a 68-53 victory at the expense of Springfield in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 17.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep moved in front of Springfield 21-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors’ offense charged in front for a 39-22 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Springfield got within 51-37.

The Warriors held on with a 17-16 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.