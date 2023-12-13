Willard knocked off Carey 52-35 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Willard moved in front of Carey 13-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Crimson Flashes opened a close 27-16 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Carey bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 37-28.

The Crimson Flashes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

The last time Carey and Willard played in a 61-50 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 2, Carey squared off with Old Fort in a basketball game.

