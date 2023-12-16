Kinsman Badger posted a narrow 71-69 win over Andover Pymatuning Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Kinsman Badger High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Kinsman Badger faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Kinsman Badger High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Kinsman Badger faced off against Cortland Maplewood and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Bristolville Bristol on Dec. 5 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.