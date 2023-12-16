Cardington-Lincoln controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-50 win against Fredericktown on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Cardington-Lincoln a 3-0 lead over Fredericktown.

The Freddies drew within 31-30 at the intermission.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped to a 51-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 22-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Fredericktown and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 58-55 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Marion Elgin and Fredericktown took on HSA Columbus on Dec. 8 at Fredericktown High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.