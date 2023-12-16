St. Marys dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 62-43 win over Defiance on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Defiance showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-4 advantage over St. Marys as the first quarter ended.

The Roughriders’ shooting moved in front for a 28-19 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

St. Marys darted to a 56-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Defiance and St. Marys faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Defiance faced off against Rossford and St. Marys took on New Bremen on Dec. 9 at St. Marys Memorial.

