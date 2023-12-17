Wheeling Linsly earned a convincing 72-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Wheeling Linsly opened with a 19-9 advantage over Cadiz Harrison Central through the first quarter.

The Cadets registered a 35-23 advantage at half over the Huskies.

Wheeling Linsly thundered to a 55-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cadets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-11 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Weirton Weir and Wheeling Linsly took on Vincent Warren on Dec. 6 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

