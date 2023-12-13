Wellston took full advantage of overtime to defeat Albany Alexander 67-59 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Albany Alexander, as it began with a 23-17 edge over Wellston through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans had a 26-22 edge on the Golden Rockets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Wellston broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 47-46 lead over Albany Alexander.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Golden Rockets and the Spartans locked in a 55-55 stalemate.

Wellston held on with a 12-4 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Albany Alexander and Wellston squared off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Albany Alexander High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Wellston faced off against Racine Southern and Albany Alexander took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 5 at Albany Alexander High School.

