Lore City Buckeye Trail posted a narrow 65-58 win over Shadyside on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Lore City Buckeye Trail a 17-9 lead over Shadyside.

The Warriors opened a monstrous 37-19 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Shadyside got within 44-40.

The Warriors held on with a 21-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Shadyside faced off against Hannibal River.

