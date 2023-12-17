Belmont Union Local controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-53 win against New Martinsville Magnolia at Belmont Union Local High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and New Martinsville Magnolia faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Belmont Union Local faced off against Barnesville.

