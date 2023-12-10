Hunting Valley University notched a win against Eastlake North 85-73 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Hunting Valley University opened with a 23-12 advantage over Eastlake North through the first quarter.

The Rangers rallied in the second quarter by making it 41-38.

Hunting Valley University darted to a 71-60 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Preppers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

The last time Hunting Valley University and Eastlake North played in a 58-54 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Eastlake North faced off against Madison.

