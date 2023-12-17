Granville Christian posted a narrow 48-46 win over Etna Liberty Christian for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

The last time Etna Liberty Christian and Granville Christian played in a 42-41 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Granville Christian faced off against Cristo Rey Columbus and Etna Liberty Christian took on Delaware Christian on Dec. 8 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.