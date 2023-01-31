Lewistown Indian Lake grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 77-35 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan.
Lewistown Indian Lake roared in front of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 25-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Lakers fought to a 42-15 half margin at the Raiders' expense.
Lewistown Indian Lake struck to a 60-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lakers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-8 edge.
