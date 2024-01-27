OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 26, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Andover Pymatuning Valley collects victory over Vienna Mathews

Andover Pymatuning Valley eventually beat Vienna Mathews 79-61 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Vienna Mathews squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Vienna Mathews and Vienna Mathews took on Bristolville Bristol on Jan. 19 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Anna races in front to defeat Houston

Anna took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Houston 63-23 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Last season, Anna and Houston faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Anna High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Houston faced off against Sidney Lehman and Anna took on Jackson Center on Jan. 19 at Jackson Center High School.

Arcadia pushes over McComb

Arcadia pushed past McComb for a 58-43 win in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Last time McComb and Arcadia played in a 55-39 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Arcadia faced off against Van Buren and McComb took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Jan. 19 at McComb High School.

Arcanum thwarts West Alexandria Twin Valley South’s quest

Arcanum handed West Alexandria Twin Valley South a tough 64-48 loss at Arcanum High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Arcanum and West Alexandria Twin Valley South squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Arcanum faced off against New Bremen and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Camden Preble Shawnee on Jan. 19 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Archbold tops Delta

Archbold notched a win against Delta 57-46 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Archbold a 15-13 lead over Delta.

The Blue Streaks’ shooting jumped in front for a 24-20 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Delta came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Archbold 37-35.

The Panthers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Blue Streaks won the session and the game with a 22-9 performance.

Last season, Delta and Archbold squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Archbold faced off against Holgate and Delta took on Fayette on Jan. 20 at Fayette High School.

Arlington rallies to rock Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale cut in front to start, but Arlington answered the challenge to collect a 62-30 victory at Arlington High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Arlington and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Arlington faced off against Spencerville and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Vanlue on Jan. 19 at Vanlue High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood earns solid win over Ashtabula Lakeside

Ashtabula Edgewood eventually beat Ashtabula Lakeside 63-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 75-50 game on Feb. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Perry and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Conneaut on Jan. 16 at Conneaut High School.

Attica Seneca East squeezes past Carey

Attica Seneca East topped Carey 55-54 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Carey and Attica Seneca East played in a 49-38 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Carey faced off against Sycamore Mohawk.

Mineral Ridge comes up short in matchup with Atwater Waterloo

Atwater Waterloo eventually beat Mineral Ridge 43-24 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last time Atwater Waterloo and Mineral Ridge played in a 64-55 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Atwater Waterloo faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Mineral Ridge took on Niles on Jan. 20 at Niles McKinley High School.

Austinburg Grand River dominates Sagamore Hills Lawrence

Austinburg Grand River dominated from start to finish in an imposing 43-20 win over Sagamore Hills Lawrence for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Recently on Jan. 18, Austinburg Grand River squared off with Hudson Western Reserve in a basketball game.

Austintown-Fitch darts by Youngstown Boardman

Austintown-Fitch dismissed Youngstown Boardman by a 61-26 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Austintown-Fitch and Youngstown Boardman squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Louisville and Austintown-Fitch took on Newark on Jan. 14 at Newark High School.

Barberton overcomes Aurora in seat-squirming affair

Barberton topped Aurora 57-48 in a tough tilt at Barberton High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Aurora and Barberton faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Aurora faced off against Tallmadge.

Barnesville escapes close call with Shadyside

Barnesville topped Shadyside 51-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Barnesville darted in front of Shadyside 17-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers battled back to make it 23-14 at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Shadyside got within 33-26.

The Tigers managed a 19-18 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Shadyside and Barnesville faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Barnesville faced off against Caldwell and Shadyside took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Jan. 16 at Shadyside High School.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern overwhelms Sabina East Clinton

Batavia Clermont Northeastern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-20 win over Sabina East Clinton for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Recently on Jan. 16, Sabina East Clinton squared off with Greenfield McClain in a basketball game.

Beaver Eastern takes down Oak Hill

Beaver Eastern handled Oak Hill 64-32 in an impressive showing during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Beaver Eastern jumped in front of Oak Hill 13-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Oaks showed their spirit while rallying to within 24-21 at halftime.

Beaver Eastern pulled to a 42-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 22-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and Oak Hill squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Oak Hill faced off against Latham Western and Beaver Eastern took on Crown City South Gallia on Jan. 12 at Beaver Eastern High School.

Bellbrook collects victory over Monroe

Bellbrook knocked off Monroe 62-48 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Last time Bellbrook and Monroe played in a 68-52 game on Jan. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Monroe faced off against Franklin and Bellbrook took on Wheelersburg on Jan. 20 at Wheelersburg High School.

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian overcomes Mason Mars Hill

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian eventually beat Mason Mars Hill 61-49 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Mason Mars Hill showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-7 advantage over Bellefontaine Calvary Christian as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Highlanders with a 25-23 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-35 lead over Mason Mars Hill.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian faced off against Lima Temple Christian.

Beloit West Branch escapes close call with Alliance

Beloit West Branch topped Alliance 45-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Alliance and Beloit West Branch faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Alliance faced off against Salem and Beloit West Branch took on Minerva on Jan. 20 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve rides to cruise-control win over North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Berlin Center Western Reserve unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off North Jackson Jackson-Milton 68-44 Friday during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Atwater Waterloo and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on New Middletown Springfield on Jan. 19 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Bidwell River Valley escapes close call with Albany Alexander

Bidwell River Valley posted a narrow 51-50 win over Albany Alexander during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bidwell River Valley faced off against Glouster Trimble and Albany Alexander took on Jackson on Jan. 16 at Jackson High School.

Blanchester narrowly defeats Felicity-Franklin

Blanchester handed Felicity-Franklin a tough 80-63 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Blanchester faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont.

Bluffton denies Van Wert Lincolnview’s challenge

Bluffton knocked off Van Wert Lincolnview 75-59 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bluffton and Van Wert Lincolnview squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Columbus Grove and Bluffton took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Jan. 20 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Botkins dominates Sidney Fairlawn in convincing showing

Botkins rolled past Sidney Fairlawn for a comfortable 63-27 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Botkins and Sidney Fairlawn squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Botkins High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Botkins took on New Bremen on Jan. 20 at Botkins High School.

Bowling Green carves slim margin over Fremont Ross

Bowling Green topped Fremont Ross 54-50 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Bowling Green faced off against Perrysburg and Fremont Ross took on Findlay on Jan. 19 at Fremont Ross High School.

Bowling Green Otsego pockets slim win over Pemberville Eastwood

Bowling Green Otsego finally found a way to top Pemberville Eastwood 53-48 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Bowling Green Otsego faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

Recently on Jan. 20, Bowling Green Otsego squared off with Genoa in a basketball game.

Bradford overpowers Union City Mississinawa Valley in thorough fashion

Bradford scored early and often to roll over Union City Mississinawa Valley 71-39 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Bradford faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Sidney Fairlawn on Jan. 16 at Sidney Fairlawn High School.

Bristolville Bristol takes down Ashtabula St. John

Bristolville Bristol unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ashtabula St. John 63-27 Friday at Ashtabula St. John High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Ashtabula St John squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Ashtabula Saint John School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Ashtabula St John faced off against Kinsman Badger and Bristolville Bristol took on Vienna Mathews on Jan. 19 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Brookville pushes over Middletown Madison

Brookville pushed past Middletown Madison for a 67-48 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Brookville High on Jan. 26.

Last time Brookville and Middletown Madison played in a 52-50 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Brookville faced off against Lewisburg Tri-County North.

Brunswick slips past Cleveland Heights

Brunswick finally found a way to top Cleveland Heights 71-67 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Cleveland Heights and Brunswick played in a 63-56 game on March 2, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 12, Cleveland Heights squared off with Euclid in a basketball game.

Burton Berkshire records thin win against Orwell Grand Valley

Burton Berkshire topped Orwell Grand Valley 54-49 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Orwell Grand Valley High on Jan. 26.

Last time Orwell Grand Valley and Burton Berkshire played in a 57-56 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Wickliffe and Burton Berkshire took on Southington Chalker on Jan. 20 at Southington Chalker High School.

Marion Harding comes up short in matchup with Caledonia River Valley

Caledonia River Valley notched a win against Marion Harding 75-65 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Marion Harding faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Marion Harding High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Ontario and Marion Harding took on Shelby on Jan. 18 at Shelby High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee routs Ansonia

Camden Preble Shawnee unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ansonia 79-54 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Camden Preble Shawnee and Ansonia played in a 70-44 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Ansonia faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Camden Preble Shawnee took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Jan. 19 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Campbell Memorial overwhelms Garrettsville Garfield

Campbell Memorial dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-46 win over Garrettsville Garfield in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Last season, Campbell Memorial and Garrettsville Garfield squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Campbell Memorial High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Campbell Memorial took on Youngstown Liberty on Jan. 16 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Canal Winchester earns narrow win over Dublin Scioto

Canal Winchester topped Dublin Scioto 52-47 in a tough tilt on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Dublin Scioto squared off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Canal Winchester High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Canal Winchester faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Dublin Scioto took on Westerville South on Jan. 19 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Warren Howland comes up short in matchup with Canfield

Canfield handed Warren Howland a tough 54-37 loss on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Canfield and Warren Howland played in a 49-30 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Canfield faced off against Warren Harding and Warren Howland took on Youngstown Boardman on Jan. 16 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Canfield South Range takes down Hubbard

Canfield South Range scored early and often to roll over Hubbard 79-46 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Canfield South Range and Hubbard played in a 50-40 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Hubbard faced off against Niles and Canfield South Range took on Girard on Jan. 16 at Girard High School.

Canton McKinley escapes Canton GlenOak in thin win

Canton McKinley finally found a way to top Canton GlenOak 65-59 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Canton GlenOak showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Canton McKinley as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Eagles had a 25-22 edge on the Bulldogs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Canton GlenOak darted a narrow margin over Canton McKinley as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Bulldogs rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Golden Eagles 11-3 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Canton GlenOak faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Canton GlenOak High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Canton McKinley faced off against Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak took on Massillon Perry on Jan. 19 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Carrollton pockets slim win over Salem

Carrollton finally found a way to top Salem 51-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Salem High on Jan. 26.

Last season, Carrollton and Salem faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Salem faced off against Alliance and Carrollton took on Alliance Marlington on Jan. 20 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Casstown Miami East defeats West Milton Milton-Union

Casstown Miami East left no doubt on Friday, controlling West Milton Milton-Union from start to finish for a 56-29 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Casstown Miami East High on Jan. 26.

Last time Casstown Miami East and West Milton Milton-Union played in a 57-39 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Casstown Miami East faced off against Russia and West Milton Milton-Union took on Sidney Lehman on Jan. 19 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Celina denies Lima Bath’s challenge

Celina knocked off Lima Bath 64-47 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last season, Celina and Lima Bath squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Celina faced off against Elida and Lima Bath took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Jan. 19 at Lima Bath High School.

Chardon denies Chagrin Falls Kenston’s challenge

Chardon collected a solid win over Chagrin Falls Kenston in a 65-54 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last season, Chardon and Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Chardon faced off against Eastlake North and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Chagrin Falls on Jan. 16 at Chagrin Falls High School.

Chardon NDCL holds off Parma Padua

Chardon NDCL finally found a way to top Parma Padua 64-61 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Recently on Jan. 12, Chardon NDCL squared off with Mentor Lake Catholic in a basketball game.

Chesapeake escapes South Point in thin win

Chesapeake topped South Point 50-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time South Point and Chesapeake played in a 53-40 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, South Point faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Chesapeake took on Seaman North Adams on Jan. 13 at Seaman North Adams High School.

Beachwood lets lead slip away in Chesterland West Geauga’s victory

Beachwood cut in front to start, but Chesterland West Geauga answered the challenge to collect a 79-58 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

The start wasn’t the problem for Beachwood, as it began with a 20-12 edge over Chesterland West Geauga through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense darted in front for a 40-32 lead over the Bison at the half.

Chesterland West Geauga stormed to a 57-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 22-18 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Beachwood and Chesterland West Geauga played in a 82-70 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls and Beachwood took on Eastlake North on Jan. 16 at Eastlake North High School.

Cincinnati College Prep secures a win over Cincinnati Oyler

Cincinnati College Prep notched a win against Cincinnati Oyler 58-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati College Prep Academy on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Cincinnati College Prep faced off against Cincinnati Gamble.

Cincinnati Mariemont tops Cincinnati Madeira

Cincinnati Mariemont knocked off Cincinnati Madeira 59-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Mariemont squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cincinnati Madeira faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Mariemont took on Cincinnati Finneytown on Jan. 19 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian overcomes Fairfield Cincinnati Christian in seat-squirming affair

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian topped Fairfield Cincinnati Christian 70-67 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against Bethel-Tate and Fairfield Cincinnati Christian took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Jan. 16 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

Cincinnati Moeller claims victory against Cincinnati La Salle

Cincinnati Moeller pushed past Cincinnati La Salle for a 54-38 win at Cincinnati Moeller High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati La Salle and Cincinnati Moeller faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Fort Thomas Highlands and Cincinnati La Salle took on Cincinnati Elder on Jan. 19 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

Cincinnati Northwest posts win at Oxford Talawanda’s expense

Cincinnati Northwest notched a win against Oxford Talawanda 58-43 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last season, Oxford Talawanda and Cincinnati Northwest squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

Recently on Jan. 16, Oxford Talawanda squared off with Trenton Edgewood in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Oak Hills squeezes past Cincinnati Sycamore

Cincinnati Oak Hills topped Cincinnati Sycamore 35-32 in a tough tilt on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Sycamore played in a 57-55 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Kettering Fairmont.

Cincinnati Princeton earns stressful win over Mason

Cincinnati Princeton topped Mason 59-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Mason squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

Recently on Jan. 14, Cincinnati Princeton squared off with Georgetown Great Crossing in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Wyoming rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Deer Park

Cincinnati Wyoming dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-39 win over Cincinnati Deer Park for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Cincinnati Indian Hill on Jan. 19 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

Circleville Logan Elm earns narrow win over Circleville

Circleville Logan Elm finally found a way to top Circleville 30-28 at Circleville High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Circleville and Circleville Logan Elm faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Circleville faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Circleville Logan Elm took on Ashville Teays Valley on Jan. 17 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Clayton Northmont claims tight victory against Centerville

Clayton Northmont posted a narrow 59-54 win over Centerville on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Centerville and Clayton Northmont faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Centerville faced off against Springfield and Clayton Northmont took on Huber Heights Wayne on Jan. 19 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Cleveland St. Ignatius overcomes Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Cleveland St. Ignatius pushed past Cleveland Heights Lutheran East for a 69-54 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Cleveland St. Ignatius darted in front of Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 18-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 31-19 half margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Cleveland St. Ignatius thundered to a 52-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons closed the lead with a 24-17 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cleveland St Ignatius faced off against Centerville and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on New Orleans Newman on Jan. 13 at New Orleans Newman High School.

Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph barely beats Hunting Valley University

Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph posted a narrow 68-65 win over Hunting Valley University in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph and Hunting Valley University faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Hunting Valley University School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Hunting Valley University faced off against Willoughby South.

Coldwater pushes over Rockford Parkway

Coldwater handed Rockford Parkway a tough 58-42 loss on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Coldwater and Rockford Parkway faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Rockford Parkway High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Coldwater faced off against St Marys and Rockford Parkway took on Botkins on Jan. 13 at Botkins High School.

Columbiana claims victory against Youngstown Valley Christian

Columbiana notched a win against Youngstown Valley Christian 50-39 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbiana and Youngstown Valley Christian faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Columbiana faced off against Hanoverton United and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Brookfield on Jan. 20 at Brookfield High School.

Columbiana Crestview holds off Brookfield

Columbiana Crestview posted a narrow 56-47 win over Brookfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Brookfield and Columbiana Crestview squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Brookfield faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian and Columbiana Crestview took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Jan. 16 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Columbiana Heartland delivers statement win over Youngstown Urban Scholars

Columbiana Heartland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-22 win over Youngstown Urban Scholars for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbiana Heartland Christian High on Jan. 26.

Last season, Columbiana Heartland and Youngstown Urban Scholars squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Columbiana Heartland faced off against Leetonia and Youngstown Urban Scholars took on Salineville Southern on Jan. 20 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Columbus Africentric takes down Columbus Independence

Columbus Africentric controlled the action to earn an impressive 85-41 win against Columbus Independence in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Columbus Africentric jumped in front of Columbus Independence 21-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Nubians fought to a 48-17 halftime margin at the 76ers’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Columbus Independence climbed back to within 68-39.

The Nubians held on with a 17-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Columbus Independence faced off against New Albany and Columbus Africentric took on Pickerington Central on Jan. 20 at Pickerington High School Central.

Columbus Beechcroft routs Columbus Mifflin

Columbus Beechcroft controlled the action to earn an impressive 74-49 win against Columbus Mifflin for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Beechcroft High on Jan. 26.

Columbus Beechcroft opened with an 18-7 advantage over Columbus Mifflin through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 34-19 advantage at half over the Punchers.

Columbus Beechcroft thundered to a 56-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Punchers narrowed the gap 19-18 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin took on Cleveland Campus on Jan. 16 at Cleveland Campus International School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley carves slim margin over Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Columbus Bishop Hartley finally found a way to top Columbus St. Francis DeSales 55-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus Bishop Hartley played in a 50-38 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Jan. 19 at Columbus Saint Francis DeSales High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready darts by Columbus Grandview Heights

Columbus Bishop Ready scored early and often to roll over Columbus Grandview Heights 58-19 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Recently on Jan. 16, Columbus Bishop Ready squared off with Whitehall-Yearling in a basketball game.

Columbus Eastmoor records thin win against Columbus West

Columbus Eastmoor topped Columbus West 76-68 in a tough tilt on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus West faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Columbus West.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus West took on Columbus South on Jan. 16 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus Hamilton Township carves slim margin over Baltimore Liberty Union

Columbus Hamilton Township posted a narrow 56-55 win over Baltimore Liberty Union during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last time Baltimore Liberty Union and Columbus Hamilton Township played in a 52-40 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Bloom-Carroll on Jan. 12 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Columbus Linden-Mckinley prevails over Columbus East

Columbus Linden-Mckinley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus East 83-59 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last season, Columbus East and Columbus Linden-Mckinley squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Columbus East High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus East took on Columbus Centennial on Jan. 16 at Columbus Centennial High School.

Columbus Centennial comes up short in matchup with Columbus Northland

Columbus Northland pushed past Columbus Centennial for a 52-39 win in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus Independence and Columbus Northland took on Columbus Whetstone on Jan. 12 at Columbus Northland High School.

Columbus South overwhelms Columbus Marion-Franklin

Columbus South unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Marion-Franklin 87-43 Friday at Columbus South High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus South played in a 63-62 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus South faced off against Columbus West and Columbus Marion-Franklin took on Columbus Briggs on Jan. 16 at Columbus Briggs High School.

Columbus St. Charles carves slim margin over Columbus Bishop Watterson

Columbus St. Charles topped Columbus Bishop Watterson 47-39 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Columbus St Charles and Columbus Bishop Watterson played in a 35-27 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Wadsworth.

Columbus Walnut Ridge bests Columbus Briggs

Columbus Walnut Ridge dominated Columbus Briggs 72-38 at Columbus Briggs High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus Briggs and Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus Briggs faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Lewis Center Orange on Jan. 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Convoy Crestview denies Delphos Jefferson’s challenge

Convoy Crestview grabbed a 52-37 victory at the expense of Delphos Jefferson on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Convoy Crestview darted in front of Delphos Jefferson 17-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights fought to a 24-17 half margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Convoy Crestview thundered to a 43-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Delphos Jefferson faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Convoy Crestview faced off against Harrod Allen East and Delphos Jefferson took on Paulding on Jan. 20 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Dayton Carroll earns narrow win over Cincinnati McNicholas

Dayton Carroll posted a narrow 59-53 win over Cincinnati McNicholas in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Kettering Alter.

Dayton Dunbar secures a win over Dayton Marshall

Dayton Dunbar handed Dayton Marshall a tough 58-48 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dayton Dunbar High on Jan. 26.

Dayton Marshall started on steady ground by forging a 10-8 lead over Dayton Dunbar at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines kept a 23-19 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Dayton Dunbar moved to a 42-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars rallied with a 19-16 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Wolverines prevailed.

Last season, Dayton Dunbar and Dayton Marshall squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Marshall took on Dayton Ponitz on Jan. 19 at Dayton Ponitz.

Dayton Oakwood holds off Waynesville

Dayton Oakwood topped Waynesville 72-64 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming.

Dayton Ponitz claims victory against Dayton Belmont

Dayton Ponitz pushed past Dayton Belmont for a 56-45 win in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Dayton Ponitz and Dayton Belmont settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Bison had a 28-27 edge on the Golden Panthers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Dayton Ponitz broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 48-41 lead over Dayton Belmont.

The Golden Panthers held on with an 8-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dayton Ponitz and Dayton Belmont faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Dayton Belmont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Dayton Belmont faced off against Dayton Stivers and Dayton Ponitz took on Dayton Marshall on Jan. 19 at Dayton Ponitz.

Dayton Stivers squeezes past Dayton Meadowdale

Dayton Stivers finally found a way to top Dayton Meadowdale 68-60 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Dayton Meadowdale showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-11 advantage over Dayton Stivers as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers kept a 33-32 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Dayton Stivers darted to a 52-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-11 edge.

Last season, Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Stivers squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Dayton Stivers took on Dayton Belmont on Jan. 19 at Dayton Stivers.

Defiance Tinora claims tight victory against Defiance Ayersville

Defiance Tinora finally found a way to top Defiance Ayersville 55-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Defiance Tinora and Defiance Ayersville played in a 53-37 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Hicksville and Defiance Tinora took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Jan. 19 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Delaware secures a win over Columbus Kilbourne

Delaware notched a win against Columbus Kilbourne 58-48 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last time Delaware and Columbus Kilbourne played in a 68-36 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Kilbourne faced off against Westerville South and Delaware took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Jan. 19 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Delphos St. John’s overcomes Versailles in seat-squirming affair

Delphos St. John’s finally found a way to top Versailles 49-47 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Delphos St. John’s a 17-15 lead over Versailles.

The Tigers moved a small margin over the Blue Jays as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

The scoreboard showed Versailles with a 42-39 lead over Delphos St. John’s heading into the third quarter.

A 10-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Blue Jays’ defeat of the Tigers.

Last season, Delphos St John’s and Versailles squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Delphos St John’s faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Versailles took on Covington on Jan. 20 at Versailles High School.

Dover overcomes Parkersburg South in seat-squirming affair

Dover posted a narrow 51-49 win over Parkersburg South during this West Virginia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last season, Dover and Parkersburg South faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Dover High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Parkersburg South faced off against Pickerington Central and Dover took on Alliance on Jan. 16 at Dover High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley takes advantage of early margin to defeat McConnelsville Morgan

A swift early pace pushed Dresden Tri-Valley past McConnelsville Morgan Friday 73-29 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 26-10 advantage over McConnelsville Morgan through the first quarter.

The Scotties fought to a 43-14 half margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Dresden Tri-Valley charged to a 59-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Scotties got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-5 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against New Lexington and McConnelsville Morgan took on Beverly Fort Frye on Jan. 17 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

Dublin Jerome overcomes Marysville in seat-squirming affair

Dublin Jerome topped Marysville 48-47 in a tough tilt on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Marysville faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Marysville faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Dublin Jerome took on Hilliard Darby on Jan. 19 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Duncan Falls Philo survives for narrow win over Byesville Meadowbrook

Duncan Falls Philo topped Byesville Meadowbrook 56-48 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Duncan Falls Philo a 13-12 lead over Byesville Meadowbrook.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 27-27 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Duncan Falls Philo moved ahead over Byesville Meadowbrook when the fourth quarter began 41-38.

The Electrics got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-10 edge.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Byesville Meadowbrook took on New Lexington on Jan. 12 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

East Canton squeezes past Strasburg

East Canton topped Strasburg 51-47 in a tough tilt at Strasburg-Franklin High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Strasburg and East Canton squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Strasburg faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and East Canton took on Akron Springfield on Jan. 14 at East Canton High School.

East Palestine overpowers Salineville Southern in thorough fashion

East Palestine scored early and often to roll over Salineville Southern 77-57 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last season, Salineville Southern and East Palestine faced off on Feb. 13, 2023 at East Palestine High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Salineville Southern faced off against Youngstown Urban Scholars and East Palestine took on Youngstown Urban Scholars on Jan. 16 at East Palestine High School.

Edgerton survives for narrow win over Sherwood Fairview

Edgerton topped Sherwood Fairview 49-44 in a tough tilt at Edgerton High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Edgerton and Sherwood Fairview faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Edgerton faced off against Montpelier and Sherwood Fairview took on Defiance on Jan. 20 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Elida pockets slim win over Defiance

Elida posted a narrow 56-47 win over Defiance for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

The start wasn’t the problem for Defiance, as it began with a 12-11 edge over Elida through the end of the first quarter.

Defiance climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 24-20 lead at intermission.

Elida broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 37-34 lead over Defiance.

Elida got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-13 edge.

Last time Defiance and Elida played in a 80-45 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Defiance faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Elida took on Lima Central Catholic on Jan. 20 at Elida High School.

Fairport Harbor Fairport prevails over Southington Chalker

Fairport Harbor Fairport unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Southington Chalker 77-35 Friday for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last time Fairport Harbor Fairport and Southington Chalker played in a 62-49 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Southington Chalker faced off against Burton Berkshire and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Bristolville Bristol on Jan. 12 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Fayetteville-Perry sprints past Mowrystown Whiteoak

Fayetteville-Perry grabbed a 66-53 victory at the expense of Mowrystown Whiteoak in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Fayetteville-Perry opened with a 30-17 advantage over Mowrystown Whiteoak through the first quarter.

The Wildcats battled back to make it 30-19 at halftime.

Mowrystown Whiteoak clawed to within 46-36 through the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 20-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Mowrystown Whiteoak and Fayetteville-Perry faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Fayetteville-Perry faced off against Cincinnati Riverview East and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on South Point on Jan. 13 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Franklin exhales after close call with Hamilton Ross

Franklin finally found a way to top Hamilton Ross 49-48 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Hamilton Ross faced off against Cincinnati Aiken and Franklin took on Monroe on Jan. 19 at Monroe High School.

Franklin Furnace Green collects victory over Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Franklin Furnace Green collected a solid win over Portsmouth Sciotoville East in a 52-42 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Franklin Furnace Green High on Jan. 26.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Portsmouth Sciotoville East squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Circleville New Hope Christian and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 12 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley collects victory over Uhrichsville Claymont

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley handed Uhrichsville Claymont a tough 65-54 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against New Philadelphia and Uhrichsville Claymont took on New Philadelphia on Jan. 14 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Goshen tops Mt. Orab Western Brown

Goshen dominated from start to finish in an imposing 83-52 win over Mt. Orab Western Brown in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Recently on Jan. 16, Goshen squared off with Wilmington in a basketball game.

Grove City slips past Westerville Central

Grove City finally found a way to top Westerville Central 60-54 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Grove City High on Jan. 26.

Last season, Westerville Central and Grove City squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Grove City faced off against Galloway Westland and Westerville Central took on New Albany on Jan. 19 at New Albany High School.

Hamilton crushes Cincinnati Colerain

Hamilton recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Colerain 62-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Cincinnati Colerain and Hamilton played in a 50-38 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against West Chester Lakota West and Hamilton took on West Chester Lakota West on Jan. 12 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Hamilton Badin darts by Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Hamilton Badin’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Franklin Bishop Fenwick 95-56 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton Badin played in a 54-49 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Hamilton Badin faced off against Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Hamilton Badin took on Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Jan. 18 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry dominates Bryan

Hamler Patrick Henry left no doubt on Friday, controlling Bryan from start to finish for a 51-31 victory at Bryan High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Hamler Patrick Henry jumped in front of Bryan 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears moved ahead by earning an 18-16 advantage over the Patriots at the end of the second quarter.

Hamler Patrick Henry broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-24 lead over Bryan.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-7 edge.

Last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Bryan played in a 56-43 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Bryan faced off against Van Wert and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Leipsic on Jan. 20 at Leipsic High School.

Harrod Allen East denies Leipsic’s challenge

Harrod Allen East grabbed a 63-48 victory at the expense of Leipsic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Harrod Allen East a 19-10 lead over Leipsic.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Vikings fought to 30-22.

Harrod Allen East thundered to a 51-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings enjoyed a 15-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Leipsic squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Leipsic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Leipsic faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Harrod Allen East took on Convoy Crestview on Jan. 19 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace survives for narrow win over Antwerp

Haviland Wayne Trace topped Antwerp 53-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Haviland Wayne Trace opened with a 15-10 advantage over Antwerp through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Archers got within 29-26.

Haviland Wayne Trace jumped to a 43-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Archers managed a 14-10 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last time Haviland Wayne Trace and Antwerp played in a 46-43 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Berlin Hiland and Antwerp took on Sherwood Fairview on Jan. 19 at Antwerp High School.

Hilliard Bradley dominates Hilliard Davidson in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Hilliard Davidson which was overmatched by Hilliard Bradley in this 64-31 verdict.

Hilliard Bradley opened with a 16-5 advantage over Hilliard Davidson through the first quarter.

The Jaguars registered a 37-12 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Hilliard Davidson battled back to make it 47-24 in the third quarter.

The Jaguars held on with a 17-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Akron Hoban and Hilliard Davidson took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Jan. 20 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Hillsboro tops Chillicothe

Hillsboro eventually beat Chillicothe 49-35 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Last time Hillsboro and Chillicothe played in a 50-39 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Chillicothe faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Hillsboro took on Piketon on Jan. 17 at Piketon High School.

Ironton sprints past Coal Grove

Ironton grabbed a 64-47 victory at the expense of Coal Grove in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Ironton an 18-13 lead over Coal Grove.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 31-20 lead over the Hornets at the half.

Ironton steamrolled to a 51-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets rallied in the final quarter, but the Fighting Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Ironton and Coal Grove faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Ironton faced off against Bexley and Coal Grove took on Proctorville Fairland on Jan. 12 at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School.

Jackson Center tacks win on Fort Loramie

Jackson Center raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-20 win over Fort Loramie in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last time Jackson Center and Fort Loramie played in a 52-46 game on Feb. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Jackson Center faced off against Wapakoneta and Fort Loramie took on Minster on Jan. 20 at Fort Loramie High School.

Jamestown Greeneview escapes Cedarville in thin win

Jamestown Greeneview posted a narrow 55-52 win over Cedarville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Cedarville and Jamestown Greeneview played in a 46-41 game on Jan. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against West Jefferson and Cedarville took on Springfield Northeastern on Jan. 19 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

Jefferson overwhelms Conneaut

Jefferson’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Conneaut 91-31 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last season, Jefferson and Conneaut squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Conneaut High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Conneaut faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson took on Geneva on Jan. 16 at Jefferson Area High School.

Kinsman Badger defeats Cortland Maplewood

Kinsman Badger scored early and often to roll over Cortland Maplewood 77-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Kinsman Badger High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Kinsman Badger faced off against Windham and Cortland Maplewood took on Windham on Jan. 12 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Kirtland claims victory against Wickliffe

Kirtland notched a win against Wickliffe 64-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Wickliffe and Kirtland played in a 62-55 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Kirtland faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Wickliffe took on Willoughby Andrews Osborne on Jan. 16 at Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy.

Lakewood St. Edward claims tight victory against Louisville

Lakewood St. Edward posted a narrow 62-55 win over Louisville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Louisville started on steady ground by forging an 18-10 lead over Lakewood St. Edward at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles’ shooting jumped in front for a 25-24 lead over the Leopards at the intermission.

Lakewood St. Edward darted to a 48-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Leopards outpointed the Eagles 16-14 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Lakewood St Edward faced off against Toledo St John’s Jesuit and Louisville took on Youngstown Boardman on Jan. 20 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Lancaster escapes Groveport Madison in thin win

Lancaster posted a narrow 43-40 win over Groveport Madison during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last time Lancaster and Groveport Madison played in a 44-41 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Lancaster faced off against Newark and Groveport Madison took on Hilliard Bradley on Jan. 11 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae posts win at Warren Champion’s expense

Leavittsburg LaBrae handed Warren Champion a tough 68-51 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Leavittsburg LaBrae and Warren Champion played in a 74-26 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Warren Champion took on Newton Falls on Jan. 16 at Warren Champion High School.

Lebanon secures a win over Loveland

Lebanon collected a solid win over Loveland in a 65-52 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Loveland and Lebanon played in a 52-49 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lebanon faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Loveland took on Morrow Little Miami on Jan. 19 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

Lewis Center Orange exhales after close call with Dublin Coffman

Lewis Center Orange finally found a way to top Dublin Coffman 57-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Lewis Center Orange and Dublin Coffman squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Dublin Coffman faced off against Upper Arlington and Lewis Center Orange took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Jan. 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake takes down Springfield Northwestern

Lewistown Indian Lake rolled past Springfield Northwestern for a comfortable 69-48 victory at Springfield Northwestern High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Springfield Northwestern faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Wooster Triway on Jan. 20 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Lexington prevails over Ashland

Lexington handled Ashland 74-50 in an impressive showing on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Lexington opened with an 18-17 advantage over Ashland through the first quarter.

The Minutemen fought to a 35-26 halftime margin at the Arrows’ expense.

Lexington moved to a 52-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Minutemen held on with a 22-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Jan. 20, Lexington squared off with Mansfield in a basketball game.

Liberty Center overwhelms Swanton

Liberty Center dismissed Swanton by a 51-23 count on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Swanton and Liberty Center faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Liberty Center faced off against Archbold and Swanton took on Wauseon on Jan. 19 at Swanton High School.

Liberty Township Lakota East posts win at Middletown’s expense

Liberty Township Lakota East collected a solid win over Middletown in a 61-50 verdict at Middletown High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Middletown faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Middletown faced off against Newport and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Cincinnati Riverview East on Jan. 18 at Cincinnati Riverview East Academy.

Lima delivers statement win over Toledo Rogers

Lima handled Toledo Rogers 74-53 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Lima faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Toledo Rogers took on Findlay on Jan. 15 at Findlay High School.

Lima Shawnee thwarts St. Marys’ quest

Lima Shawnee pushed past St. Marys for a 69-57 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, St Marys and Lima Shawnee faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Lima Shawnee faced off against Wapakoneta and St Marys took on Coldwater on Jan. 20 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

Lisbon dominates Leetonia

Lisbon handled Leetonia 62-18 in an impressive showing on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lisbon and Leetonia squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Leetonia faced off against Columbiana Heartland and Lisbon took on East Palestine on Jan. 12 at East Palestine High School.

Lynchburg-Clay overcomes Peebles

Lynchburg-Clay collected a solid win over Peebles in a 49-39 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Peebles High on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Peebles faced off against Georgetown and Lynchburg-Clay took on Manchester on Jan. 16 at Manchester High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley earns solid win over West Lafayette Ridgewood

Magnolia Sandy Valley collected a solid win over West Lafayette Ridgewood in a 52-33 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on Jan. 26.

Last time Magnolia Sandy Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 55-44 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Richmond Edison and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Alliance Marlington on Jan. 16 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Malvern routs New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Malvern controlled the action to earn an impressive 88-60 win against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Malvern moved in front of New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets’ shooting roared in front for a 51-23 lead over the Saints at the half.

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic rallied in the third quarter by making it 70-45.

The Hornets held on with an 18-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Malvern and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Massillon Tuslaw and Malvern took on Minerva on Jan. 16 at Minerva High School.

Manchester routs Ripley RULH

Manchester left no doubt on Friday, controlling Ripley RULH from start to finish for a 62-24 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Ripley RULH and Manchester played in a 54-49 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Manchester faced off against Lynchburg-Clay and Ripley RULH took on Willow Wood Symmes Valley on Jan. 13 at Ripley RULH High School.

Mantua Crestwood darts by Middlefield Cardinal

Mantua Crestwood’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Middlefield Cardinal 62-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Mantua Crestwood faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Aurora and Middlefield Cardinal took on Rootstown on Jan. 16 at Rootstown High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local posts win at Fort Recovery’s expense

Maria Stein Marion Local eventually beat Fort Recovery 63-47 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery played in a 35-34 game on Feb. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against New Bremen and Fort Recovery took on Coldwater on Jan. 19 at Fort Recovery High School.

Marion Pleasant earns stressful win over Bellville Clear Fork

Marion Pleasant finally found a way to top Bellville Clear Fork 58-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Marion Pleasant and Bellville Clear Fork squared off on Feb. 9, 2022 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Ontario and Marion Pleasant took on Marengo Highland on Jan. 19 at Marengo Highland High School.

Massillon Jackson tacks win on Uniontown Lake

Massillon Jackson dominated Uniontown Lake 92-56 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Lake faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Uniontown Lake faced off against Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson took on North Canton Hoover on Jan. 19 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Massillon Perry pockets slim win over Massillon

Massillon Perry topped Massillon 47-46 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last season, Massillon and Massillon Perry squared off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Massillon Perry faced off against Canton GlenOak and Massillon took on Alliance on Jan. 13 at Massillon Washington High School.

Maumee barely beats Rossford

Maumee finally found a way to top Rossford 55-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Rossford and Maumee squared off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Rossford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Rossford faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Maumee took on Northwood on Jan. 15 at Northwood High School.

Mayfield Village Mayfield pockets slim win over Eastlake North

Mayfield Village Mayfield posted a narrow 84-81 win over Eastlake North during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last time Eastlake North and Mayfield Village Mayfield played in a 81-73 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Mayfield Village Mayfield faced off against North Royalton and Eastlake North took on Beachwood on Jan. 16 at Eastlake North High School.

McDermott Northwest collects victory over Latham Western

McDermott Northwest notched a win against Latham Western 60-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Latham Western faced off against Manchester and McDermott Northwest took on Frankfort Adena on Jan. 20 at McDermott Northwest High School.

McDonald dominates Sebring in convincing showing

McDonald rolled past Sebring for a comfortable 62-35 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, McDonald and Sebring squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Sebring faced off against Mineral Ridge and McDonald took on Lowellville on Jan. 19 at McDonald High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley overwhelms Lima Temple Christian

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lima Temple Christian 67-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Lima Temple Christian High on Jan. 26.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Lima Temple Christian squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Lima Temple Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Lima Temple Christian faced off against Marion Elgin and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Ada on Jan. 13 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Medina claims victory against Euclid

Medina handed Euclid a tough 55-45 loss on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Medina and Euclid played in a 72-46 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 13, Euclid squared off with Uniontown Lake in a basketball game.

Mentor Christian rides to cruise-control win over Elyria First Baptist Christian

Mentor Christian controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-41 win against Elyria First Baptist Christian on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Mentor Christian darted in front of Elyria First Baptist Christian 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders opened a mammoth 32-13 gap over the Sabres at halftime.

Mentor Christian roared to a 51-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 16-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Mentor Lake Catholic barely beats Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit

Mentor Lake Catholic topped Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 46-44 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Mentor Lake Catholic High on Jan. 26.

Last time Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 58-45 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Chardon NDCL.

Miamisburg thwarts Kettering Fairmont’s quest

Miamisburg eventually beat Kettering Fairmont 73-57 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Miamisburg and Kettering Fairmont settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.

The Firebirds darted a narrow margin over the Vikings as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Miamisburg broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 50-41 lead over Kettering Fairmont.

The Vikings held on with a 23-16 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Miamisburg faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Miamisburg faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Kettering Fairmont took on Springboro on Jan. 19 at Springboro High School.

Milford Center Fairbanks sprints past Springfield Northeastern

Milford Center Fairbanks handed Springfield Northeastern a tough 42-28 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Northeastern squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Cedarville and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Richwood North Union on Jan. 15 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Minerva narrowly defeats Alliance Marlington

Minerva eventually beat Alliance Marlington 60-47 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Last season, Minerva and Alliance Marlington squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Alliance Marlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Minerva faced off against Beloit West Branch and Alliance Marlington took on Carrollton on Jan. 20 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Minford overpowers Lucasville Valley in thorough fashion

Minford left no doubt on Friday, controlling Lucasville Valley from start to finish for a 71-44 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last time Minford and Lucasville Valley played in a 71-65 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lucasville Valley faced off against Raceland and Minford took on Waverly on Jan. 18 at Minford High School.

Minster bests New Knoxville

Minster dominated from start to finish in an imposing 74-45 win over New Knoxville for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Knoxville High on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 19, New Knoxville faced off against St Henry and Minster took on Fort Loramie on Jan. 20 at Fort Loramie High School.

Mogadore tops Warren Kennedy

Mogadore knocked off Warren Kennedy 63-53 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last time Warren Kennedy and Mogadore played in a 73-67 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Mogadore faced off against Ravenna Southeast and Warren Kennedy took on Ravenna Southeast on Jan. 12 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Montpelier earns solid win over West Unity Hilltop

Montpelier collected a solid win over West Unity Hilltop in a 61-47 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Last season, Montpelier and West Unity Hilltop squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Montpelier High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Camden-Frontier and Montpelier took on Edgerton on Jan. 20 at Montpelier High School.

Morrow Little Miami slips past Cincinnati Winton Woods

Morrow Little Miami topped Cincinnati Winton Woods 58-49 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Morrow Little Miami High on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Loveland.

Mt. Vernon records thin win against Millersburg West Holmes

Mt. Vernon finally found a way to top Millersburg West Holmes 46-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets’ shooting jumped in front for a 25-24 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Millersburg West Holmes came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Mt. Vernon 34-32.

The final quarter was decisive for the Yellow Jackets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 46-40 scoring margin.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Millersburg West Holmes faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Mt Vernon faced off against Mansfield Madison and Millersburg West Holmes took on New Philadelphia on Jan. 20 at New Philadelphia High School.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont routs Dola Hardin Northern

Mt. Victory Ridgemont recorded a big victory over Dola Hardin Northern 72-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Mt Victory Ridgemont and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Ada and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Morral Ridgedale on Jan. 20 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

New Albany earns stressful win over Gahanna Lincoln

New Albany finally found a way to top Gahanna Lincoln 39-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

New Albany opened with a 12-6 advantage over Gahanna Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Golden Lions showed some mettle by fighting back to a 20-17 halftime margin.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 29-26.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Golden Lions’ 12-10 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and New Albany squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Pickerington North and New Albany took on Columbus Independence on Jan. 20 at Columbus Independence High School.

New Concord John Glenn overwhelms Crooksville

New Concord John Glenn earned a convincing 73-39 win over Crooksville in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last season, New Concord John Glenn and Crooksville squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Crooksville High School.

Recently on Jan. 16, New Concord John Glenn squared off with Sugarcreek Garaway in a basketball game.

New Lexington defeats Logan

New Lexington dismissed Logan by a 62-40 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Logan High on Jan. 26.

Last time New Lexington and Logan played in a 42-26 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Logan faced off against Thornville Sheridan and New Lexington took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Jan. 20 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

New Madison Tri-Village escapes close call with Arcanum Franklin Monroe

New Madison Tri-Village finally found a way to top Arcanum Franklin Monroe 41-33 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-8 advantage over New Madison Tri-Village as the first quarter ended.

The Jets got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 19-12 margin over the Patriots at half.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe moved ahead by earning a 29-28 advantage over New Madison Tri-Village at the end of the third quarter.

The Jets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Patriots won the session and the game with a 13-4 performance.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum Franklin Monroe squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Yellow Springs and New Madison Tri-Village took on Smithville on Jan. 20 at Smithville High School.

New Philadelphia prevails over Mansfield Madison

New Philadelphia recorded a big victory over Mansfield Madison 46-23 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 20, New Philadelphia faced off against Millersburg West Holmes and Mansfield Madison took on Mt Vernon on Jan. 20 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

Newark Catholic secures a win over Johnstown Northridge

Newark Catholic notched a win against Johnstown Northridge 50-32 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last season, Johnstown Northridge and Newark Catholic faced off on Feb. 11, 2022 at Newark Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Utica and Newark Catholic took on Johnstown on Jan. 19 at Johnstown High School.

Newcomerstown finds OT victory against Bowerston Conotton Valley

Newcomerstown took full advantage of overtime to defeat Bowerston Conotton Valley 52-49 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Newcomerstown a 12-8 lead over Bowerston Conotton Valley.

The Trojans’ shooting moved in front for a 21-13 lead over the Rockets at the half.

Bowerston Conotton Valley tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 34-31 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Trojans and the Rockets locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

Newcomerstown got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 5-2 edge.

Last time Bowerston Conotton Valley and Newcomerstown played in a 56-18 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 16, Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off with Richmond Edison in a basketball game.

Newton Falls squeezes past Youngstown Liberty

Newton Falls posted a narrow 57-51 win over Youngstown Liberty on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Newton Falls and Youngstown Liberty squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Newton Falls High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Newton Falls faced off against Warren Champion and Youngstown Liberty took on Campbell Memorial on Jan. 16 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Oak Harbor survives for narrow win over Genoa

Oak Harbor finally found a way to top Genoa 52-48 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Genoa faced off against Bowling Green Otsego and Oak Harbor took on Maumee on Jan. 12 at Maumee High School.

Oregon Clay escapes Napoleon in thin win

Oregon Clay topped Napoleon 60-51 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Napoleon faced off against Holland Springfield and Oregon Clay took on Sylvania Northview on Jan. 19 at Oregon Clay High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf bests Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-44 win against Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ottawa-Glandorf darted in front of Van Wert 18-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans fought to a 35-27 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Ottawa-Glandorf stormed to a 51-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 22-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Wert faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Lima and Van Wert took on Bryan on Jan. 20 at Bryan High School.

Ottoville finds OT victory against Fort Jennings

Ottoville took full advantage of overtime to defeat Fort Jennings 62-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Ottoville and Fort Jennings faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Fort Jennings High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Fort Jennings faced off against Continental and Ottoville took on St Henry on Jan. 20 at St Henry Saint Henry High School.

Painesville Harvey escapes Geneva in thin win

Painesville Harvey posted a narrow 59-51 win over Geneva during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Painesville Harvey opened with a 15-12 advantage over Geneva through the first quarter.

The Red Raiders fought to a 30-26 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Painesville Harvey darted to a 42-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders held on with a 17-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Geneva and Painesville Harvey squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Painesville Harvey faced off against Madison and Geneva took on Jefferson on Jan. 16 at Jefferson Area High School.

Pandora-Gilboa defeats Bloomdale Elmwood

Pandora-Gilboa recorded a big victory over Bloomdale Elmwood 58-33 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Kansas Lakota and Pandora-Gilboa took on Delphos St John’s on Jan. 20 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Pataskala Licking Heights holds off Newark Licking Valley

Pataskala Licking Heights finally found a way to top Newark Licking Valley 71-63 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Newark Licking Valley faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Columbus Horizon and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Jan. 19 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Paulding narrowly defeats Hicksville

Paulding notched a win against Hicksville 46-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Hicksville faced off against Pioneer North Central and Paulding took on Delphos Jefferson on Jan. 20 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Perry overwhelms Madison

Perry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Madison 63-42 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Perry opened with a 21-13 advantage over Madison through the first quarter.

The Pirates’ shooting darted in front for a 36-23 lead over the Blue Streaks at halftime.

Perry thundered to a 50-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 13-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Perry and Madison faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Perry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Perry faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Madison took on Painesville Harvey on Jan. 16 at Madison High School.

Perrysburg overcomes Findlay in seat-squirming affair

Perrysburg posted a narrow 40-37 win over Findlay for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Perrysburg High on Jan. 26.

Findlay showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over Perrysburg as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 24-16 advantage over the Yellow Jackets at the half.

Findlay moved ahead by earning a 30-24 advantage over Perrysburg at the end of the third quarter.

The Trojans had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Yellow Jackets won the session and the game with a 16-7 performance.

Last time Perrysburg and Findlay played in a 62-43 game on March 3, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Perrysburg faced off against Bowling Green and Findlay took on Fremont Ross on Jan. 19 at Fremont Ross High School.

Pettisville claims tight victory against Edon

Pettisville posted a narrow 32-30 win over Edon at Pettisville High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Pettisville and Edon played in a 44-32 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Pettisville faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Edon took on Stryker on Jan. 11 at Stryker High School.

Pickerington North earns solid win over Galloway Westland

Pickerington North eventually beat Galloway Westland 63-50 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Pickerington North and Galloway Westland faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Pickerington North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Pickerington North faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Galloway Westland took on Grove City on Jan. 19 at Galloway Westland High School.

Pioneer North Central pockets slim win over Fayette

Pioneer North Central finally found a way to top Fayette 30-22 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, Pioneer North Central and Fayette fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

Pioneer North Central’s offense jumped in front for a 12-9 lead over Fayette at the intermission.

Fayette bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 18-16.

Pioneer North Central got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and Fayette squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Pioneer North Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Pioneer North Central faced off against Hicksville and Fayette took on Delta on Jan. 20 at Fayette High School.

Piqua earns solid win over Vandalia Butler

Piqua collected a solid win over Vandalia Butler in a 59-48 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Piqua and Vandalia Butler played in a 62-45 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Piqua faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Vandalia Butler took on Fairborn on Jan. 19 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Poland Seminary bests Cortland Lakeview

Poland Seminary controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-26 win against Cortland Lakeview at Poland Seminary High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Cortland Lakeview squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Poland Seminary faced off against Girard and Cortland Lakeview took on Niles on Jan. 16 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Pomeroy Meigs carves slim margin over Nelsonville-York

Pomeroy Meigs topped Nelsonville-York 58-51 in a tough tilt at Pomeroy Meigs High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Pomeroy Meigs and Nelsonville-York played in a 70-66 game on Jan. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Bidwell River Valley and Nelsonville-York took on Glouster Trimble on Jan. 16 at Glouster Trimble High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame darts by Portsmouth Clay

Portsmouth Notre Dame left no doubt on Friday, controlling Portsmouth Clay from start to finish for a 59-25 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Portsmouth Clay squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Ironton St Joseph and Portsmouth Clay took on Chillicothe Huntington on Jan. 20 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Powell Liberty earns narrow win over Upper Arlington

Powell Liberty finally found a way to top Upper Arlington 37-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Powell Liberty and Upper Arlington faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Upper Arlington faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Powell Liberty took on Pittsburgh Imani Christian on Jan. 20 at Pittsburgh Imani Christian Academy.

Proctorville Fairland delivers statement win over Ironton Rock Hill

Proctorville Fairland dominated Ironton Rock Hill 74-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Proctorville Fairland and Ironton Rock Hill played in a 55-53 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Dayton Northridge and Ironton Rock Hill took on Chesapeake on Jan. 12 at Chesapeake High School.

Cory-Rawson pushes over Lima Perry

Cory-Rawson eventually beat Lima Perry 52-35 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Cory-Rawson faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Lima Perry took on North Baltimore on Jan. 19 at North Baltimore High School.

Reynoldsburg claims victory against Newark

Reynoldsburg eventually beat Newark 55-43 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last time Newark and Reynoldsburg played in a 45-30 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Reynoldsburg faced off against Garfield Heights and Newark took on Lancaster on Jan. 19 at Newark High School.

Richwood North Union tops St. Paris Graham

It was a tough night for St. Paris Graham which was overmatched by Richwood North Union in this 68-32 verdict.

Last season, Richwood North Union and St Paris Graham squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at St Paris Graham High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Richwood North Union faced off against Bellefontaine Logan and St Paris Graham took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Jan. 19 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Seaman North Adams overcomes Leesburg Fairfield in seat-squirming affair

Seaman North Adams finally found a way to top Leesburg Fairfield 59-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Leesburg Fairfield and Seaman North Adams played in a 54-37 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 13, Seaman North Adams squared off with Chesapeake in a basketball game.

Shelby scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Marengo Highland

Shelby rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 96-53 win over Marengo Highland in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Shelby a 32-8 lead over Marengo Highland.

The Whippets fought to a 57-29 intermission margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Shelby breathed fire to an 80-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Marengo Highland faced off against Marion Pleasant and Shelby took on Marion Harding on Jan. 18 at Shelby High School.

Sidney slips past Fairborn

Sidney topped Fairborn 54-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Sidney and Fairborn faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Sidney faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Fairborn took on Vandalia Butler on Jan. 19 at Vandalia Butler High School.

South Webster holds off Wheelersburg

South Webster posted a narrow 63-56 win over Wheelersburg in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Wheelersburg and South Webster played in a 60-53 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Wheelersburg faced off against Bellbrook and South Webster took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Jan. 13 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Spencerville pushes over Columbus Grove

Spencerville grabbed a 64-46 victory at the expense of Columbus Grove in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Spencerville and Columbus Grove faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Spencerville faced off against Arlington and Columbus Grove took on Kalida on Jan. 20 at Kalida High School.

Springfield Kenton Ridge narrowly defeats Urbana

Springfield Kenton Ridge pushed past Urbana for a 67-53 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Urbana and Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Plain City Alder and Urbana took on Bellefontaine on Jan. 19 at Bellefontaine High School.

St. Henry outlasts New Bremen in overtime classic

St. Henry took full advantage of overtime to defeat New Bremen 67-64 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, St Henry and New Bremen squared off on Feb. 28, 2023 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, St Henry faced off against Ottoville and New Bremen took on Botkins on Jan. 20 at Botkins High School.

Steubenville overcomes Warsaw River View

Steubenville knocked off Warsaw River View 62-49 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Warsaw River View faced off against Cambridge and Steubenville took on Carrollton on Jan. 16 at Carrollton High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking squeezes past Belpre

Stewart Federal Hocking finally found a way to top Belpre 71-66 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Stewart Federal Hocking a 16-15 lead over Belpre.

The Lancers registered a 44-29 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Belpre drew within 59-53 in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles outpointed the Lancers 13-12 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Stewart Federal Hocking and Belpre squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Belpre High School.

Recently on Jan. 13, Stewart Federal Hocking squared off with South Webster in a basketball game.

Streetsboro pushes over Mogadore Field

Streetsboro eventually beat Mogadore Field 53-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Streetsboro High on Jan. 26.

Last time Streetsboro and Mogadore Field played in a 64-41 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Mogadore Field faced off against Akron Springfield.

Struthers earns solid win over Girard

Struthers notched a win against Girard 66-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Struthers and Girard faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Struthers High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Girard faced off against Poland Seminary.

Stryker overcomes Holgate

Stryker knocked off Holgate 45-34 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Holgate faced off against Archbold and Stryker took on Montpelier on Jan. 19 at Stryker High School.

Sylvania Southview takes down Holland Springfield

Sylvania Southview scored early and often to roll over Holland Springfield 52-29 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Holland Springfield and Sylvania Southview played in a 64-62 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Sylvania Southview faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Holland Springfield took on Toledo Bowsher on Jan. 20 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

Thornville Sheridan overpowers Coshocton in thorough fashion

Thornville Sheridan’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Coshocton 63-35 at Thornville Sheridan High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Coshocton faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton took on McConnelsville Morgan on Jan. 12 at Coshocton High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe delivers statement win over Dayton West Carrollton

Tipp City Tippecanoe controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-35 win against Dayton West Carrollton during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 67-53 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Piqua and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Springfield Shawnee on Jan. 20 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Toledo Christian overpowers Ottawa Hills in thorough fashion

Toledo Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 67-33 win over Ottawa Hills on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Toledo Christian a 20-8 lead over Ottawa Hills.

The Eagles registered a 40-13 advantage at intermission over the Green Bears.

Toledo Christian charged to a 56-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-8 edge.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Toledo Christian faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Toledo Christian faced off against Dalton and Ottawa Hills took on Toledo Maumee Valley on Jan. 19 at Ottawa Hills High School.

Toledo Maumee Valley narrowly defeats Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Maumee Valley eventually beat Oregon Cardinal Stritch 59-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Oregon Cardinal Stritch High on Jan. 26.

Last time Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Toledo Maumee Valley played in a 70-63 game on Feb. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Toledo Maumee Valley took on Ottawa Hills on Jan. 19 at Ottawa Hills High School.

Toledo Scott rides to cruise-control win over Toledo Waite

Toledo Scott dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-26 win over Toledo Waite on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Toledo Scott faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Toledo Waite took on Liberty Center on Jan. 15 at Liberty Center High School.

Toronto tops Bridgeport

Toronto eventually beat Bridgeport 56-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Toronto and Bridgeport faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Bridgeport High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Bridgeport faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Toronto took on Wellsville on Jan. 16 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Troy sprints past Xenia

Troy collected a solid win over Xenia in a 56-45 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Troy and Xenia faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Troy High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Troy faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Xenia took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Jan. 19 at Xenia High School.

Troy Christian prevails over De Graff Riverside

It was a tough night for De Graff Riverside which was overmatched by Troy Christian in this 81-48 verdict.

Last season, Troy Christian and De Graff Riverside faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Troy Christian High School.

Recently on Jan. 12, De Graff Riverside squared off with West Milton Milton-Union in a basketball game.

Uniontown Green escapes North Canton Hoover in thin win

Uniontown Green finally found a way to top North Canton Hoover 45-36 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Uniontown Green and North Canton Hoover faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at North Canton Hoover High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover took on Massillon Jackson on Jan. 19 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Van Buren tops Vanlue

Van Buren raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-18 win over Vanlue on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Van Buren and Vanlue played in a 68-37 game on Jan. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Vanlue faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Van Buren took on Arcadia on Jan. 17 at Van Buren High School.

Vincent Warren claims tight victory against Marietta

Vincent Warren finally found a way to top Marietta 57-53 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Marietta and Vincent Warren played in a 67-46 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Marietta faced off against Point Pleasant and Marietta took on Vincent Warren on Jan. 12 at Vincent Warren High School.

Wapakoneta dominates Kenton

Wapakoneta raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-28 win over Kenton on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Kenton squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Kenton faced off against Defiance and Wapakoneta took on Jackson Center on Jan. 20 at Jackson Center High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace edges past Jackson in tough test

Washington Court House Miami Trace posted a narrow 42-38 win over Jackson in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Washington Court House Miami Trace jumped in front of Jackson 4-2 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Ironmen with a 13-12 lead over the Panthers heading into the second quarter.

Washington Court House Miami Trace broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 25-23 lead over Jackson.

The Panthers held on with a 17-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Washington Court House Miami Trace and Jackson played in a 59-46 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Jackson faced off against Albany Alexander and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Hilliard Davidson on Jan. 20 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Waterford pockets slim win over Racine Southern

Waterford finally found a way to top Racine Southern 40-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Waterford and Racine Southern faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Waterford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Racine Southern faced off against New Boston Glenwood and Waterford took on Caldwell on Jan. 17 at Waterford High School.

Wauseon escapes Metamora Evergreen in thin win

Wauseon finally found a way to top Metamora Evergreen 51-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Wauseon High on Jan. 26.

Last season, Wauseon and Metamora Evergreen faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Wauseon faced off against Swanton and Metamora Evergreen took on Pettisville on Jan. 20 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen grinds out close victory over Marion Elgin

Waynesfield-Goshen topped Marion Elgin 61-57 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Waynesfield-Goshen faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Marion Elgin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Marion Elgin faced off against Lima Temple Christian and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Cory-Rawson on Jan. 19 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Wellsville survives overtime against Hanoverton United

Wellsville topped Hanoverton United in a 56-49 overtime thriller on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Wellsville and Hanoverton United squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Hanoverton United faced off against Columbiana and Wellsville took on Salineville Southern on Jan. 18 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

West Chester Lakota West overcomes Fairfield

West Chester Lakota West grabbed a 71-54 victory at the expense of Fairfield on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Fairfield and West Chester Lakota West squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Fairfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Fairfield faced off against Cincinnati Finneytown and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Jan. 20 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

West Jefferson slips past North Lewisburg Triad

West Jefferson posted a narrow 45-42 win over North Lewisburg Triad in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last time West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 53-50 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 16, West Jefferson squared off with Jamestown Greeneview in a basketball game.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West overcomes deficit and Waverly

Waverly’s advantage forced West Portsmouth West to dig down, but it did to earn a 46-28 win Friday in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Waverly started on steady ground by forging a 13-2 lead over West Portsmouth West at the end of the first quarter.

The Senators’ shooting jumped in front for a 19-17 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

West Portsmouth West moved to a 36-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

Last time West Portsmouth West and Waverly played in a 50-31 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Waverly faced off against Minford and West Portsmouth West took on Minford on Jan. 12 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Westerville North holds off Westerville South

Westerville North topped Westerville South 68-61 in a tough tilt on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North squared off on March 1, 2023 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Westerville North faced off against Dublin Scioto and Westerville South took on Dublin Scioto on Jan. 19 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Westerville Northside Christian dominates Groveport Madison Christian

Westerville Northside Christian recorded a big victory over Groveport Madison Christian 71-24 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last time Westerville Northside Christian and Groveport Madison Christian played in a 63-27 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Groveport Madison Christian faced off against Etna Liberty Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Columbus Tree of Life on Jan. 19 at Columbus Tree of Life Christian School.

Wheeling Park slips past East Liverpool

Wheeling Park posted a narrow 58-54 win over East Liverpool in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Wheeling Park and East Liverpool faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Wheeling Park High School.

Recently on Jan. 16, East Liverpool squared off with Salem in a basketball game.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne overcomes Sylvania Northview in seat-squirming affair

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne topped Sylvania Northview 45-41 in a tough tilt on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Sylvania Northview squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

Recently on Jan. 19, Sylvania Northview squared off with Oregon Clay in a basketball game.

Willoughby South claims victory against Painesville Riverside

Willoughby South grabbed a 58-42 victory at the expense of Painesville Riverside in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Willoughby South faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Painesville Riverside High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Painesville Riverside faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Willoughby South took on Hunting Valley University on Jan. 14 at Hunting Valley University School.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley escapes close call with Crown City South Gallia

Willow Wood Symmes Valley posted a narrow 60-58 win over Crown City South Gallia on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Crown City South Gallia, as it began with an 18-13 edge over Willow Wood Symmes Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels moved ahead by earning a 31-27 advantage over the Vikings at the end of the second quarter.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-33 lead over Crown City South Gallia.

The Rebels enjoyed a 25-20 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Beaver Eastern and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Ripley RULH on Jan. 13 at Ripley RULH High School.

Winchester Eastern overwhelms West Union

Winchester Eastern rolled past West Union for a comfortable 81-10 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 13, West Union faced off against Portsmouth Clay and Winchester Eastern took on Fairfield on Jan. 16 at Winchester Eastern High School.

Windham narrowly defeats Warren Lordstown

Windham grabbed a 57-46 victory at the expense of Warren Lordstown for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Windham High on Jan. 26.

Windham darted in front of Warren Lordstown 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers registered a 25-21 advantage at halftime over the Red Devils.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Warren Lordstown made it 33-31.

The Bombers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-15 edge.

Last time Windham and Warren Lordstown played in a 68-23 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Windham faced off against Kinsman Badger and Warren Lordstown took on Kinsman Badger on Jan. 12 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central overwhelms Caldwell

Woodsfield Monroe Central recorded a big victory over Caldwell 84-53 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Last time Caldwell and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 67-57 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Barnesville and Caldwell took on Barnesville on Jan. 20 at Caldwell High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian claims victory against Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Xenia Legacy Christian eventually beat Miamisburg Dayton Christian 51-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 16-11 advantage over Miamisburg Dayton Christian through the first quarter.

The Knights’ shooting darted in front for a 30-16 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Miamisburg Dayton Christian got within 40-27.

The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Xenia Legacy Christian squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Cincinnati and Miamisburg Dayton Christian took on Springfield Emmanuel Christian on Jan. 19 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney earns narrow win over Canton Central Catholic

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney finally found a way to top Canton Central Catholic 61-52 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Canton Central Catholic squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Canton Central Catholic took on Hartville Lake Center on Jan. 16 at Hartville Lake Center Christian School.

Youngstown Ursuline outlasts Youngstown East

Youngstown Ursuline grabbed a 63-53 victory at the expense of Youngstown East on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown East faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Youngstown East faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown Ursuline took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Jan. 12 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

Zanesville overcomes Pataskala Watkins Memorial in seat-squirming affair

Zanesville topped Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Zanesville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial played in a 48-45 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Zanesville faced off against Granville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Pataskala Licking Heights on Jan. 19 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans takes advantage of early margin to defeat Columbus Cristo Rey

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 77-29 win over Columbus Cristo Rey in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union.

Zanesville Maysville tacks win on Zanesville West Muskingum

Zanesville Maysville dismissed Zanesville West Muskingum by a 76-43 count at Zanesville Maysville High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Zanesville West Muskingum squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Thornville Sheridan on Jan. 20 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley escapes close call with Sugarcreek Garaway

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley posted a narrow 41-39 win over Sugarcreek Garaway in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley played in a 72-38 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Strasburg and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Berlin Hiland on Jan. 19 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

