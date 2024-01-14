Cleveland St. Ignatius outlasted Centerville 94-92 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13. in an overtime thriller during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Centerville started on steady ground by forging a 27-20 lead over Cleveland St. Ignatius at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Elks with a 39-34 lead over the Wildcats heading into the second quarter.

Centerville had a 54-53 edge on Cleveland St. Ignatius at the beginning of the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Wildcats and the Elks locked in a 72-72 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Cleveland St. Ignatius and Centerville locked in an 80-80 stalemate.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Centerville and Cleveland St Ignatius faced off on March 19, 2022 at Cleveland Saint Ignatius High School.

In recent action on Jan. 7, Centerville faced off against Lakewood St Edward.

