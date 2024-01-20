Cincinnati Mariemont dominated Cincinnati Finneytown 68-47 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

Cincinnati Mariemont opened with a 17-15 advantage over Cincinnati Finneytown through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense moved in front for a 31-27 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Cincinnati Mariemont stormed to a 52-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-14 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Mariemont and Cincinnati Finneytown faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

Recently on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Mariemont squared off with Cincinnati Elder in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.