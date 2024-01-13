Columbiana Crestview posted a narrow 55-54 win over Garrettsville Garfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Garrettsville Garfield squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Newton Falls and Garrettsville Garfield took on Burton Berkshire on Jan. 3 at Burton Berkshire High School.

