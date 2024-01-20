Findlay Liberty-Benton dominated McComb 54-28 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 22-17 half margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Findlay Liberty-Benton moved to a 36-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-5 edge.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and McComb faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, McComb faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Harrod Allen East on Jan. 13 at Harrod Allen East High School.

