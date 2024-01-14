Uniontown Lake topped Euclid 47-46 in a tough tilt at Uniontown Lake High on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

The Panthers had a 25-22 edge on the Blue Streaks at the beginning of the third quarter.

The scoreboard showed Euclid with a 37-34 lead over Uniontown Lake heading into the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Blue Streaks, as they climbed out of a hole with a 47-46 scoring margin.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Uniontown Lake faced off against Canton GlenOak and Euclid took on Mentor on Jan. 5 at Mentor High School.

