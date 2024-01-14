West Union posted a narrow 54-48 win over Portsmouth Clay in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Portsmouth Clay, as it began with an 8-7 edge over West Union through the end of the first quarter.

The Dragons’ shooting jumped in front for a 24-16 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

West Union moved to a 39-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers narrowed the gap 19-15 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time West Union and Portsmouth Clay played in a 54-51 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 6, Portsmouth Clay squared off with Ripley RULH in a basketball game.

