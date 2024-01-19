Hamilton Badin topped Franklin Bishop Fenwick in a 75-63 overtime thriller at Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Jan. 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Hamilton Badin a 21-0 lead over Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

The Falcons drew within 42-27 at the half.

Hamilton Badin breathed fire to a 63-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Rams and the Falcons locked in a 63-63 stalemate.

Hamilton Badin got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

Last time Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton Badin played in a 54-49 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Hamilton Badin took on Kettering Alter on Jan. 12 at Hamilton Badin High School.

