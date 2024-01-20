Liberty Center knocked off Archbold 64-54 on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Archbold showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over Liberty Center as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 28-25 lead over the Blue Streaks at the half.

Liberty Center moved to a 49-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last time Archbold and Liberty Center played in a 51-44 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Liberty Center faced off against Toledo Waite and Archbold took on Hicksville on Jan. 13 at Hicksville High School.

