Bryan posted a narrow 49-40 win over Van Wert in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Bryan opened with an 18-4 advantage over Van Wert through the first quarter.

The Cougars stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 29-16.

Bryan darted to a 38-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars narrowed the gap 16-11 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Van Wert and Bryan played in a 68-44 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Bryan faced off against Archbold and Van Wert took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Jan. 13 at Van Wert High School.

