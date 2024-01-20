Richwood North Union took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Bellefontaine Logan 60-20 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine Logan faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Richwood North Union faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Bellefontaine Logan took on Springfield Northwestern on Jan. 12 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

