Beaver Eastern grabbed a 63-49 victory at the expense of Crown City South Gallia on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Crown City South Gallia, as it began with a 9-8 edge over Beaver Eastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 24-20 lead at half.

Beaver Eastern broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-42 lead over Crown City South Gallia.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-7 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Beaver Eastern faced off against Latham Western and Crown City South Gallia took on McDermott Northwest on Jan. 5 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

