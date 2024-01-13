Warren Kennedy earned a convincing 74-41 win over Ravenna Southeast for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic High on Jan. 12.

Warren Kennedy opened with a 16-6 advantage over Ravenna Southeast through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a massive 38-21 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Warren Kennedy roared to a 62-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles and the Pirates each scored in the final quarter.

Last time Warren Kennedy and Ravenna Southeast played in a 66-42 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Warren Kennedy faced off against Hartville Lake Center and Ravenna Southeast took on Rootstown on Jan. 5 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.