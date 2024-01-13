Eastlake North pushed past Chardon for a 74-60 win on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Eastlake North a 12-8 lead over Chardon.

The Rangers opened a narrow 34-27 gap over the Hilltoppers at halftime.

Eastlake North darted to a 47-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers held on with a 27-25 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chardon and Eastlake North squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Eastlake North faced off against Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph and Chardon took on Chagrin Falls on Jan. 3 at Chardon High School.

