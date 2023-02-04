Saddled up and ready to go, Baltimore Liberty Union spurred past Columbus Hamilton Township 52-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 4.

Baltimore Liberty Union moved in front of Columbus Hamilton Township 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

