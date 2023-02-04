Saddled up and ready to go, Baltimore Liberty Union spurred past Columbus Hamilton Township 52-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 4.
Baltimore Liberty Union moved in front of Columbus Hamilton Township 16-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions' offense moved in front for a 33-19 lead over the Rangers at halftime.
Baltimore Liberty Union pulled to a 41-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rangers managed a 14-11 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.