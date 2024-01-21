New Lexington finally found a way to top Dresden Tri-Valley 53-50 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, New Lexington and Dresden Tri-Valley fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 27-25 advantage at halftime over the Scotties.

Dresden Tri-Valley took the lead 42-35 to start the fourth quarter.

The Scotties had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Panthers won the session and the game with an 18-8 performance.

Last season, New Lexington and Dresden Tri-Valley squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Thornville Sheridan and New Lexington took on KIPP Columbus on Jan. 13 at KIPP Columbus.

