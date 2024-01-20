Lima Temple Christian posted a narrow 47-42 win over Marion Elgin during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Lima Temple Christian squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Lima Temple Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lima Temple Christian faced off against Bellefontaine Calvary Christian and Marion Elgin took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Jan. 5 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.