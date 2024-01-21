Montpelier posted a narrow 51-42 win over Edgerton for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Montpelier High on Jan. 20.

Edgerton started on steady ground by forging a 13-8 lead over Montpelier at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 26-17 lead at intermission.

Montpelier broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-37 lead over Edgerton.

The Locomotives got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-5 edge.

Last season, Edgerton and Montpelier faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Montpelier faced off against Holgate and Edgerton took on Antwerp on Jan. 15 at Edgerton High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.