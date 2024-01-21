Kirtland grabbed a 59-49 victory at the expense of Willoughby Andrews Osborne for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Willoughby Andrews Osborne started on steady ground by forging a 19-12 lead over Kirtland at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Phoenix controlled the pace, taking a 32-22 lead into halftime.

Kirtland broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 39-34 lead over Willoughby Andrews Osborne.

The Hornets held on with a 20-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

